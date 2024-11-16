RED FLAGS ON MY MIND

In its first original production together, Viu and ABS-CBN’s Dreamscape Entertainment presents a modern love story that tackling a question on many a netizens’ mind How To Spot a Red Flag.

He’s Into Her and Can’t Buy Me Love stars, Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan, are joined by Jameson Blake in this drama. Blake has had his fair share of memorable roles like 2 Cool 2 Be 4gotten and Ang Babaeng Allergic Sa Wi-Fi. The chemistry between Mariano, Pangilinan, and Blake will give life to the “will-they-won’t-they” plot, set in the beautiful sights of La Union.

The story revolves around Cha Fontanilla’s (Mariano) catfishing experience. After discovering that Matt Flores (Pangilinan), an online friend she met in a forum, isn’t who he says he is, she finds out that the young man is real, but he isn’t the one chatting with her. The real Matt investigates the matter and discovers that his close friend, JR Valdez (Blake), stole his identity and has been chatting with Cha. Instead of exposing his friend, Matt agrees to pursue Cha to help JR set up a date with her. At the same time, Cha also ends up having feelings for Matt.

The series premieres on Monday, 25 November, exclusively on Viu.