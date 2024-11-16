Prized Pick

SUBSCRIBE NOW
A solo bettor won the P129-million Superlotto 6/49 jackpot.

The winner matched the drawn numbers — 21-29-25-14-27-26 — in last Thursday’s Superlotto 6/49 draw to take home the cash prize, just a day after another solo bettor won the P118.5-million Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot.

Meanwhile, an innovative form of betting using cryptocurrency saw a winner from France recently take home nearly $84 million.

The French bettor, reportedly named Theo, placed $30 million in bets on Polymarket, a United States-based prediction betting platform. The gambler placed different bets through different accounts.

Polymarket received more than $3.6 billion in bets for the US presidential election, The Hill reports, citing an NBC News analysis. Bets for President-elect Donald Trump totaled $1.5 billion, while wagers for his rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, reached $1 billion.

The platform received large trades in the lead-up to the 5 November election from Theo, who bet on Trump, who was convincingly reelected via popular and electoral college votes to succeed President Joe Biden.

