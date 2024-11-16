Policemen hunting escaped adrug dealers

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Police Regional Office in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) has mounted a total manhunt against two drug peddler suspects who were able to escape arrest during a drug buy-bust operation in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao.

Two police operatives died in the buy-bust operations while two other policemen were seriously wounded during the shootout that occurred in Barangay Simuay in Sultan Kudarat shortly before noon on Friday. The buy-bust operation has led to the seizure of 1,000 grams of suspected shabu worth about P6.5 million.

PRO-BAR Director P/Brig. Gen. Romeo J. Macapaz said yesterday policemen of PRO-BAR expressed deep sorrow over the loss of P/Cpl. Kirt Sipin and Pat Roselyn Bulias who died in a shootout with drug peddlers.

Wounded in the operation were Pat Jonel Ramos and Pat Eddie Sugarol. They are now confined in a hospital for treatment of their wounds.

Two drug peddlers identified as Sohud Kasim and Ting Katulangan alias “Ting” were also wounded and arrested while two of their companions were able to elude arrest.

After the shootout, the police were able to recover the buy-bust money consisting of one piece of genuine P1,000 bills, 10 bundles of photocopied P1,000 and one unit Cal. .45 pistol with nine rounds of ammunition.

Macapaz visited the two wounded policemen at the hospital and conferred them with the wounded medal each. He also visited the cadaver of P/Cpl Sipin and Pat Bulias who were killed during the buy-bust operation.

The PNP will work closely with other law enforcement agencies to ensure that justice is served swiftly and will also provide financial assistance to cover the burial and hospitalization expenses of the victims. The police director for PRO-BAR said.

“With heavy hearts, The Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region mourns the loss of our brave personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of their duty,” Macapaz said.

We call on the public to continue supporting the PNP in our efforts to combat lawlessness and ensure the safety of our communities. Together we can bring justice to those who serve and protect us, Macapaz said.