Pinoys in U.S. need not worry — DFA 

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega allayed fears of Filipinos in the United States of America amid reports of “mass deportation” that will be conducted once President-elect Donald Trump begins his administration.

On Friday, De Vega told Filipinos in the US to “not panic” as the Trump administration is looking into those who entered the country illegally.

“(To) Our countrymen, especially those in the US, don’t panic, continue to work, do what you do,” he said in a media interview.

He added that if Filipinos are “really worried,” they can voluntarily leave the US and go home.

“Those of you who have jobs and you know that your workmates are not criminals, and you yourselves are law-abiding, we think you can continue your work there,” De Vega noted.

The DFA official explained that there are mechanisms in US immigration law that legalize the stay of Filipinos in their country and the new Trump policies will only target criminal aliens who entered America illegally and pose security risks.

“I don’t think Filipinos are security risks and mostly it’s the hordes that entered (the US) in the five years or so… four years,” De Vega said referring to the migrants that the Biden administration has welcomed to the US.

Other Filipino community leaders in the US as well as immigration lawyers said that mass deportation of undocumented Filipinos is “unlikely” however, some may still be deported.

Since his first term in 2016, one of Trump’s key policies has been immigration and prioritizing American citizens whether in terms of national security, trade, labor and immigration.

On 5 November, Trump swept key swing states in the Presidential elections, securing his return to the White House.