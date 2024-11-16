Phl malls offer aid amid Super Typhoon Pepito

SM City Marikina has been recognized for its disaster preparedness. Elevated on 246 concrete stilts, the mall's design allows floodwaters to flow through the structure, minimizing impact on nearby residential areas. SM Supermalls

Pamela Pascual









Copied As Super Typhoon Pepito intensifies, malls have stepped up to extend assistance to residents affected by the storm. SM CITY NAGA on Facebook SM City Naga is offering shelter, free charging stations, and a help desk to assist residents during Super Typhoon Pepito. Overnight parking charges will also be waived today, 16 November. ROBINSONS NAGA on Facebook Similarly, Robinsons Naga has opened its doors to those seeking temporary shelter from the typhoon’s associated risks. The mall is offering free overnight parking and charging stations at designated areas.