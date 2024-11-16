PAWS tells fur owners: Safeguard your pets

As super typhoon “Pepito” nears, the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) on Saturday urged all pet owners and animal lovers to safeguard their pets and all animals through the storm.

PAWS urged pet owners and animal lovers to keep their pets indoors and away from harm.

If possible, they are also encouraged to help stray animals by temporarily sheltering them and providing ample food and water.

“Prepare your evacuation plan. Ensure it includes every family member — pets included,” PAWS said.

“If there is an urgent need for evacuation, remember to be resourceful, such as by using common household items like basins and baskets, to safely transport your pets,” it added.

If in the worst-case scenario and one cannot evacuate their pets, PAWS urged them to “uncage and untie them” to give “them the freedom to move.”

“Animals depend on us humans for their survival — let’s not fail them by extending our compassion and consideration in these difficult times.”

“Pepito,” the 16th typhoon to enter the Philippine area of responsibility this year, is forecast to make landfall over Catanduanes Saturday night or Sunday morning.

It is set to affect Eastern Visayas and much of Luzon. Rain is expected to range from moderate to torrential, while the highest possible tropical cyclone wind signal is Signal No. 5.