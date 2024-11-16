Palawan farmers get foundations’ donations

Together with the Tan Yan Kee Foundation, the PAL Foundation donated cash to a farm in Palawan as part of its objective to support communities affected by natural disasters.

The donations come from the generous sponsors of the 1st PAL US Golf Cup (Bong Tan Cup).

The farmers will be assisted in recovering from the losses resulting from the natural disasters that have struck Palawan in recent years by this CSR program.

In addition to promoting food security, the project will also support local farmers’ livelihoods.

In an effort to give local populations a means of subsistence and food security, farmers and volunteers from the PAL Group planted seedlings on the farm as part of a collaboration between the Tan Yan Kee Foundation and the PAL Foundation.