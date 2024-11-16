Pacts, sovereignty will be respected — Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gave a Solomonic view of the imbroglio concerning the International Criminal Court (ICC) and former President Rodrigo Duterte.

He indicated last week that it would be up to former President Rodrigo Duterte if he wants to cooperate with the ICC probe on the war on drugs.

But he gave a caveat that the country’s commitment to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) would be honored if it seeks our assistance.

9 November

NSC thanks PBBM for maritime security laws

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año thanked President Marcos for signing two vital legislations, marking “a pivotal moment in fortifying our maritime sovereignty and securing our national interest.”

The Maritime Zones Act and the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act will empower the government to effectively implement the maritime laws and jurisdiction amid the conflicting claims in the West Philippine Sea.

With the Maritime Zones Act, Año said the Philippines reaffirms its sovereignty over its internal waters, territorial sea, and archipelagic waters, as well as its sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

10 November

Marce-hit Cagayan towns get P80-M aid

President Marcos handed over P80 million in financial assistance to typhoon Marce-hit towns in Cagayan to help in their immediate recovery.

In his speech during the aid distribution in Buguey, Cagayan, Marcos assured the residents of the government’s unwavering assistance.

The President led the turnover of P10 million each to the mayors of Aparri, Buguey, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Teresita, Baggao, Gattaran, Gonzaga and Santa Ana.

He also witnessed the distribution of assistance by different government agencies led by the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

11 November

Law is seen to generate jobs, growth

The President signed on 11 November the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises to Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy, or CREATE MORE Act to produce more jobs and spur economic growth.

The President said the CREATE MORE Act will attract more domestic and global investments “focusing on strategic industries that will shape our future.”

He noted the act clarifies the rules for availing of value-added tax (VAT) and duty incentives and extends its coverage to include non-registered exporters and high-value domestic market enterprises.

Seatrade Cruise Asia

At the Seatrade Cruise (STC) Asia 2024 welcome reception at Okada Manila in Parañaque City, the President said he expects more vibrant cruise tourism in the country that would bring lasting benefits to all.

He noted the Philippines welcomed more than 100 cruise calls last year, showing the increasing industry confidence in the country’s capabilities.

The President said 109 cruises calls are expected this year, with confirmed schedules extending to 2027.

Heed gov’t advisories on typhoons

Mr. Marcos reminded the public to heed the advisories of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on the potential impact of tropical storms.

Cris Perez of PAGASA’s Weather Division said residents of affected regions should be vigilant to the effects of typhoons.

He said the soil in affected areas are saturated with rainwater, increasing the risk of flash floods and landslides.

Typhoon relief must be efficient, robust

In congruence with Marcos’s directive to conduct efficient and robust relief operations, Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Director Leon Rafael assured sufficient aid for typhoon victims.

Rafael said food supplies are enough and the government has always been on top of the situation during calamities.

Moreover, the official said the DSWD continuously distributes family food packs in Cagayan Valley, particularly Isabela.

Work, classes, DILG’s call

The President authorized the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to announce the suspension of government work and classes before an incoming weather disturbance.

The DILG could exercise this authority if the Office of the President has not made any announcements.

Following this, the DILG vowed to announce the suspension of government work and classes a day ahead of a typhoon’s arrival.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said PAGASA is now more adept at weather forecasting.

12 November

Anti-drugs collab strengthened

President Marcos gathered together the DILG, Department of Justice, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Philippine National Police to strengthen their collaboration in the fight against prohibited drugs.

Interior Secretary Remulla said plans to establish a maximum security facility to house inmates convicted on drug charges were discussed with the President. The plan, he said, aims to disrupt communications in the drug.

Approximately 200 high-value detainees at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City will soon be transferred to the maximum security facility.

13 November

Home-grown machineries scheme

The Department of Science and Technology program to boost agriculture through the use of home-grown machinery received the President’s approval.

Mr. Marcos expressed confidence the Department of Agriculture would support the program.

Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. said the shift from the importation to the local production of farm machinery would not only benefit the agriculture sector but also strengthen the manufacturing industry.

Phl-Hawaii tourism ties bolstered

Mr. Marcos welcomed the Pacific Century Fellows (PCF) delegation from Hawaii to Malacañang.

The PCF is a group of established and emerging leaders of Hawaii.

The President said the purpose of the PCF visit is to continue to find ways to interact even more closely with the Philippines, considering the significant Filipino population in Hawaii.

The PCF, for its part, wants to boost tourism between the Philippines and Hawaii.

14 November

DPWH should expedite Cavite flood control

The Department of Public Works and Highways was ordered to hasten the Cavite Industrial Area-Flood Risk Management Project (CIA-FRMP) completion.

The President emphasized the project should be able to withstand the impacts of climate change, especially recurring floods.

Expected to be completed in 2029, the project will prevent severe flooding in the lower reaches of the San Juan River Basin and the adjacent Maalimango Creek Drainage Area.

Revise flood control masterplan

The President ordered agencies to revise the Flood Control Masterplan to increase the flood control capacity above the estimated level of flooding.

The Marcos administration has allocated nearly P600 million for flood control projects in MIMAROPA.

Flood control structures worth P214.08 million in various barangays in Oriental Mindoro have been completed, along with those on the Panggalaan River in Barangay San Nicolas, Bucayao River in Barangay San Luis and Mag-Asawang Tubig River in Barangays San Carlos and Pinagsabangan II.

ICC cooperation up to PRRD

The President clarified the country would not cooperate with the ICC probe on the illegal drug campaign under former president Rodrigo Duterte unless the latter permits it.

On the sidelines of aid distribution in Cavite, the President said the DILG and PNP are investigating the former administration’s anti-drug war, and the DoJ was responsible for continuing the re examination of the cases, statements and testimonies.

The President also said the country would comply with its obligation to Interpol while confirming that the country won’t cooperate with any investigation by the international court.

Unmoved by China’s objection

According to the President, who spoke in Tagaytay, the country will remain firm in its position on the West Philippine Sea despite China’s objection to the passage of the new maritime and archipelagic sea lane laws.

This after China summoned the Philippine ambassador on 8 November to explain the new maritime laws.

Beijing said Manila should respect China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, immediately stop taking unilateral actions, and earnestly maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea.

Media role vs disinformation, misinformation

Addressing the 50th Top Level Management Conference organized by the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP), President Marcos said the media plays a vital role in dispelling the noxious influence of misinformation, dismantling the lies that are spread by troll farms and other malicious organizations, alongside technological advancements and the popularity of social media.

He stressed the importance of responsible journalism and said the media should inform, enlighten and empower.

He added that his administration remains committed to protecting journalists and media practitioners.

The President has directed the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFOMS) to intensify its operations for the 2025 midterm elections.

Media must safeguard elections, democracy

Members of the media were urged to help ensure the conduct of clean, honest and transparent midterm elections in 2025 and safeguard the country’s democracy.

This as he renewed his commitment to protect journalists through PTFOMS, whose operations he directed to be ramped up and intensified in relation to the upcoming midterm elections.

He also directed PTFOMS to strengthen its partnership with the media, such as the KBP, National Press Club, National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, and other concerned groups.

Interpol obligations will be honored

The Philippine government remains committed to its obligation to the International Criminal Police Organization, according to Mr. Marcos.

Earlier, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said the government would not prevent former president Rodrigo Duterte from surrendering to the jurisdiction of the ICC if the latter chooses to do so.

However, Bersamin said local authorities would consider cooperating with Interpol if the ICC seeks the assistance of the international anti-crime body.

When asked if the Philippine government’s cooperation with Interpol would facilitate the former president’s appearance before the ICC, President Marcos responded, “We’ll see how far it goes.”

15 November

LRT-1 Cavite Extension starts rolling

President Marcos spearheaded the inauguration of the Light Rail Transit-Line 1 Cavite Extension Project (L1CE) Phase 1, marking a significant milestone in modernizing the transport system in the country.

The first phase of L1CE covers the first five stations: Redemptorist-ASEANA, Manila International Airport Road, Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX), Ninoy Aquino Avenue and Dr. Santos (formerly Sucat).

Operational beginning 16 November, the project will serve an additional 80,000 passengers daily.

Change of Navy command

President Marcos attended the change of command and retirement ceremony of Philippine Navy Flag Officer-in-Command Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr. where he recognized the latter’s valuable contributions and welcomed his successor, Vice Admiral Jose Ma. Ambrosio Ezpeleta.

In his speech, the President noted that Adaci took the helm of the PN in 2022 to develop a modern, multi-capable naval force amid challenging circumstances.

Marcos elaborated on Adaci’s “commendable accomplishments,” particularly his modernization efforts, which equipped the naval forces with advanced assets and technologies, bolstering the country’s defense posture and enhancing its humanitarian assistance and disaster response capabilities.

Evacuation of people ordered

Government agencies were directed to move people to higher ground in preparation for a possible storm surge brought by incoming typhoon “Pepito.”

“Pepito” is expected to hit the Visayas, Bicol and Central Luzon.

In a press briefing at the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, President Marcos emphasized the need for swift government action to ensure the welfare and safety of residents in areas affected by the weather disturbances.

Learn from previous storms

Government agencies were directed to use the important lessons from previous storms to deal with incoming typhoons.

The President said that such lessons should be communicated to local government units to further prepare communities against disasters.

“Again, I think that we have properly followed the procedures we have set up for ourselves for disaster response,” he said during a briefing on incoming typhoon Pepito at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on Friday.

“We must remember all the lessons we learned from previous incidents of storm surge and we have to guide our local executives so that they know what to do and how to protect themselves against possible storm surges,” he said.

The President called for a meeting with the NDRRMC to determine the status of the government’s response to typhoons “Marce” and “Pepito.”

16 November

Pray for best

All government agencies were directed to prepare for the worst-case scenario as super typhoon “Pepito” approached, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said on Saturday.

The OCD said President Marcos and Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. want agencies to conduct the utmost preparations not only for areas to be directly hit by “Pepito” but also for other potentially affected regions.

While government personnel in Eastern Visayas and Bicol have been alerted, OCD Administrator Ariel Nepomuceno said personnel have been mobilized in Calabarzon, the National Capital Region, Central Luzon, Cagayan, Ilocos and Cordillera Administrative Region.