SUBSCRIBE NOW
LIFE

Noel Gallagher's 'best' guitar sells for P17M

FILE PHOTO: Oasis 'Supersonic' guitar sells for $172,000 Two guitars featured on the cover of Oasis's 1994 debut single 'Supersonic' fetch above estimate prices at an auction, weeks after the British band announced a 2024 reunion tour, ending an infamous 15-year feud. An Epiphone Les Paul Standard guitar fetched £132,000 ($172,000), well above its £80,000 estimate, while an Epiphone EA-250, circa 1972-4 -- sold for £48,000. The online sale also saw guitars played by Prince, Eddie van Halen, an Abbey Road Studios piano, and Marianne Faithfull's designer jackets go under the hammer in Sotheby's first popular culture auction. Bidding opened from 29 August and closed on 12 September, following a four day exhibition of the items in London.
FILE PHOTO: Oasis 'Supersonic' guitar sells for $172,000 Two guitars featured on the cover of Oasis's 1994 debut single 'Supersonic' fetch above estimate prices at an auction, weeks after the British band announced a 2024 reunion tour, ending an infamous 15-year feud. An Epiphone Les Paul Standard guitar fetched £132,000 ($172,000), well above its £80,000 estimate, while an Epiphone EA-250, circa 1972-4 -- sold for £48,000. The online sale also saw guitars played by Prince, Eddie van Halen, an Abbey Road Studios piano, and Marianne Faithfull's designer jackets go under the hammer in Sotheby's first popular culture auction. Bidding opened from 29 August and closed on 12 September, following a four day exhibition of the items in London. Justine GERARDY / AFPTV / AFP
Published on

The guitar described by Noel Gallagher as "the best in the world," which he played on the third Oasis album "Be Here Now," sold at auction on Saturday for £226,800, or around P16.8 million.

The custom Silver Sparkle Gibson Les Paul Florentine guitar that starred on the 1997 album was one of Gallagher's primary guitars during the height of Oasis's fame.

It was made for him at Gibson's custom shop and appeared in performances on The David Letterman Show and Saturday Night Live.

"It's not one of the best guitars. It's the best guitar," Gallagher said of the instrument in a 1997 interview with Spin magazine.

The guitar was sold in a sale of entertainment memorabilia by online auction group Propstore.

Oasis reunion tour

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph