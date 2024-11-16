More road closures reported in Northern Luzon amid effects of tropical cyclones

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Saturday said that seven national road sections in Northern Luzon remain impassable due to the combined effects of Tropical Cyclones “Nika,” “Ofel,” and “Pepito.”

The DPWH has reported additional road closures in Apayao, Ifugao, and Batanes caused by landslides, soil collapses, and washed-out infrastructure.

The DPWH Bureau of Maintenance identified the affected road sections as follows:

1. Claveria-Calanasan-Kabugao Road, Lacnab Section, Barangay Kabugawan, Calanasan, Apayao due to soil collapse

2. Apayao (Calanasan)-Ilocos Norte Road, Ayayao Section, Barangay Eva, Calanasan, Apayao due to soil collapse

3. Banaue-Hungduan-Benguet Bdry Road, Tukucan, Tinoc, Ifugao due to landslide

4. Kalinga-Abra Road, Ableg, Pasil, Kalinga due to soil collapse and fallen trees

5. Basco-Mahatao-Ivana-Uyugan -Imnajbu Road, Barangay Kayvaluganan and Itbud sections, Uyugan, Batanes due to landslide, mud and debris flow

6. Dugo-San Vicente Road (Mission-Sta Ana Section) San Jose Bridge, San Jose, Gonzaga, Cagayan due to washed out bridge approach/road cut

7. Cagayan-Apayao Road, Itawes Overflow Bridge 1 and 2, Sta Barbara, Piat, Cagayan, due to scoured bridge approach

Meanwhile, DPWH Disaster and Incident Management Teams with Quick Response Assets in all regions of Luzon and in Eastern Visayas are currently prepositioned for Typhoon “Pepito.”

The teams, composed of 6,697 manpower with 1,352 equipment, will carry out road monitoring, reporting, clearing operations, and palliative measures on damaged infrastructure.

“Pepito” is forecast to become a super typhoon on Saturday as it is predicted to bring wind speeds of up to 117 kilometers per hour that may cause moderate to significant threats to life and property in many areas of Southern Luzon and Eastern Visayas even before its landfall.