MMDA ready for super typhoon ‘Pepito’

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has expressed its readiness to assist residents who may be affected by super typhoon “Pepito” in the National Capital Region.

According to Atty. Crisanto Saruca, chief of the MMDA Public Safety Division, their equipment and personnel are prepared to respond if the typhoon hits the metropolis.

Saruca added that the local disaster risk reduction and management officers, along with MMDA response teams, are bracing for the typhoon. “We will leave no stone unturned in helping the residents of Metro Manila,” he said.

The 17 local government units of Metro Manila, under the MMDA, have been alerted and advised to prepare in case their areas are affected.

The MMDA also urged local government executives to clean their drainage systems, canals and other water infrastructure in their respective areas of responsibility.

MMDA chairman Romando Artes has issued strict orders to his personnel, especially those in emergency units, to remain on alert and ready to respond swiftly.

“All pumping stations in Metro Manila are operational and manned 24/7 to ensure they function smoothly in case of heavy rainfall,” Saruca added.