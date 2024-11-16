Medical City appoints Bennett new president

The Medical City (TMC) has announced the appointment of Dr. Stuart A. Bennett as its new president and group chief executive officer.

It said that with a distinguished career spanning military medicine, global finance and healthcare leadership, Bennett brings a wealth of expertise to guide TMC through its next phase of growth and innovation.

Dr. Bennett began his career in the UK Royal Navy as a front-line military surgeon in Emergency Medicine. He also served as a nuclear submarine officer and earned the prestigious Green Beret as a Navy Commando.

Bennett’s experiences in high-stakes environments laid the foundation for his leadership style, balancing operational rigor with compassionate care.

After transitioning from military medicine, Bennett pursued advanced business education, earning Dean’s List honors from both London Business School and Columbia Graduate School of Business.

His expertise in equity capital markets and private equity was developed in financial hubs like Singapore and Dubai, with a focus on healthcare investments and operations.

Throughout his career, Dr. Bennett has led transformative healthcare projects across Africa, the Middle East and South Asia.

He is recognized for his work in hospital management, healthcare operations, and the design and construction of healthcare facilities. He is particularly known as a subject matter expert in greenfield hospital developments, having successfully led multiple projects in challenging environments.