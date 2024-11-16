Marcial heading back to America

The path towards world title relevance for hard-hitting Filipino middleweight Eumir Marcial has been mapped out by his well-connected American representative Sean Gibbons.

“Eumir will be back here in the US in December or January to resume his bid for the world title,” Gibbons told DAILY TRIBUNE from his Las Vegas homebase.

Marcial, who has fought five times as a professional — the last taking place last March when he knocked out Thoedsak Sinam of Thailand — is coming off a stunning early exit in the Paris Olympics where he was considered as one of the medal favorites.

His first four fights were held on American soil.

Meanwhile, two other high-profile talents of Gibbons under the banners of Viva Promotions and MP Promotions — unbeaten super-bantamweight Jammes Carl Martin and ex-world champion Mark Magsayo — are also cleared for fights next month.

“It’s going to be a stay-busy fight for Mark in December here in the US and Martin will also do the same thing as he gets ready for 2025,” Gibbons added.

The southpaw Martin, nicknamed “Wonder Boy,” relocated to Las Vegas from Lagawe, Ifugao, a few months ago and made his international debut a few weeks ago with a knockout victory in Mexico.

He packs a 24-0 win-loss card with 19 knockouts.