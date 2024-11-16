LOUD AND CLEAR: Cignal crushes Farm Fresh, makes rousing start

Games today:

(Ynares Center)

4 p.m. — ZUS Coffee vs Nxled

6:30 p.m. — Galeries Tower vs PLDT

ANTIPOLO — Cignal did not look like a team that lost most of its key veterans during the offseason.

Sticking with their tried and tested system led by seasoned holdovers, the HD Spikers submitted Farm Fresh, 25-15, 25-18, 25-21, for a perfect start in their Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference campaign Saturday at the Ynares Center here.

Ces Molina scored 14 points off 11 kills and three aces to lead Cignal, which is coming off a bronze medal finish in the Reinforced Conference and a runner-up in the Invitational Conference.

The HD Spikers were in full control of the match, raining down 46 kills while taking advantage of the Foxies’ 21 errors.

Cignal made it look easy despite the key departures of Jovelyn Gonzaga, Jheck Dionela, Rachel Anne Daquis, Gen Casugod, Chin Basasm Chai Trongcoso and AJ Jingco.

“I’m very happy with the performance of the team. We know that we still have a lot to show. We can still do better,” HD Spikers coach Shaq delos Santos said.

“But the good thing, everybody performed well and hopefully, we’ll carry this into the next games.”

Jovelyn Fernandez delivered as a starter as the young opposite hitter finished with 11 points off 10 attacks and one kill block for Cignal. Vanie Gandler added six markers, seven digs and six excellent receptions for the HD Spikers.

Gel Cayuna tallied 16 excellent sets and five points for Cignal.

“We showed great teamwork and you can see that everyone performed and contributed. I’m just proud of my teammates and coaching staff training and preparing us to perform well,” Molina said.

The HD Spikers’ floor defense also frustrated the Farm Fresh hitters with Dawn Macandili-Catindig submitting 20 digs and five excellent receptions.

New acquisitions Daquis and Dionela were in the venue but skipped the Foxies’ opening match. Lorene Toring and Jolina dela Cruz also sat out the match but are expected to suit up soon after recovering from their knee injuries.

Daquis, who last played in the PVL back during the 2023 Invitational Conference before flying to Spain to pursue a business interest, is still working on getting back into game shape.

Trisha Tubu was the lone Farm Fresh player in double figures with 15 points while Rizza Cruz had nine.