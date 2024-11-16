LGUs urged to prepare for storm surges up to 7 meters

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla over the weekend urged residents of low-lying and coastal areas in 23 provinces and Metro Manila to prepare for storm surges, which could reach heights of 5 to 7 meters.



Remulla instructed concerned mayors and punong barangays to prioritize the immediate mandatory preemptive evacuations of communities at risk in storm surge areas.



"Ngayon pa lang ay may pakiusap na kami sa lahat ng Coastal Barangays sa mga lalawigan na ilisan na ang mga tao sa lugar na mula sampung metro sa dagat. Ang storm surge na posible mangyari ay lagpas bahay ang pasok ng dagat sa baybayin," he said in a Facebook post.



"Hindi po biro ito. EVACUATE NOW!," he added.



Remulla issued the directive to local chief executives upon the instruction of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. during a meeting of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Friday at Camp Aguinaldo.



He said that based on the latest PAGASA advisory, there is a possibility of inundation due to rising seawater and high waves along low-lying coastal communities in some provinces of the country.



He also emphasized that residents at risk must be promptly informed of evacuation plans, and Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Committees should ensure the safe transport of evacuees to equipped facilities.



Based on the latest PAGASA Storm Surge Warning issued at 2 a.m. today, there is a high risk of life-threatening storm surges with peak heights exceeding 3.0 meters within the next 48 hours over several areas, including Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Zambales, Cavite, Batangas, Marinduque, Masbate, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, and Samar.



LGUs are also advised to continue monitoring PAGASA advisories.