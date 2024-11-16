Jobs up for grabs for displaced POGO workers

Over 3,000 job vacancies will be up for grabs for displaced Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) workers in the country during the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)'s DAPAT Job Fair from 19 to 20 November.

Project DAPAT, or the DOLE Action Plan and Transition Project, is the agency's response to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directive to assist displaced POGO workers in finding new jobs following the ban of all Internet Gaming Licensees (IGLs), formerly known as POGOs, in the Philippines.

According to DOLE-National Capital Region, a total of 16 local employers will participate, providing a diverse range of jobs including sales consultants, cashiers, receptionists, encoders, drivers, delivery helpers, service crews, and more.

Participating agencies include the Department of Trade and Industry, Technical Education and Skills Development, Social Security System, Home Development Mutual Fund, Philippine Health Insurance Corp., Bureau of Internal Revenue, National Bureau of Investigation, Philippine National Police, Philippine Statistics Authority, Professional Regulation Commission, and Philippine Postal Corporation.

The job fair will start at 9:00 a.m. at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall in Pasay.

Applicants are advised to have their requirements ready, including their resume or curriculum vitae, diploma, transcript of records, and government clearances.