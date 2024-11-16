Jason Marvin is unafraid

The Filipino singer-songwriter’s new album brings to light the raw emotions of regret, growth, and the difficult path toward healing. With this poetic sequel to his debut album, Promise, Marvin closes out an old chapter of his life through songs of regret, letting go, and moving on, and sets himself for a new adventure armed with redemption and hope.

“This album is about changing of plans and expectations,” Jason Marvin shares. “Acknowledging that we have no control over destiny; we can make plans, set expectations, and even prepare for what’s ahead. But when life throws you an unexpected storm, you just have to hold on to who you are and trust in God’s faithfulness.”

Collaborating with two distinguished producers —Nicholas Lazaro of La Balls Studio and Shadiel Chan of 9 Degrees North—Marvin’s vision for Rewritten Promise came to life through diverse creative influences. Lazaro, known for his enigmatic style, brought a distinct artistic touch to the album, while Chan’s expertise in creating soothing, atmospheric soundscapes further enhanced the emotional depth of the project.

Marvin reflects, “Working with Nick Lazaro was always a learning experience with the way he would suggest arbitrary elements and vocal harmonies for my songs that fits so perfectly. He was an older brother who knew his stuff through experience and guided me well. Working with Shadiel Chan is always a vibe. The coldness of Baguio, the quality of equipment, and Shad’s patience and lightness allows you to breathe and thus making the creative process so fluid. He’s someone you walk with side by side and together you discover how magical the output would be.”

Musically, “Rewritten Promise” explores acoustic folk sensibilities, woven together with lush arrangements and deeply personal lyrics. Marvin’s storytelling ability shines as he takes listeners on an emotional journey — from feelings of isolation to the catharsis of reconciliation and growth.

Jason Marvin explains his though process as a musician, and likens his process like that of a storyteller. “I usually love starting raw and simple. Setting up the listener’s ears for a whole range of dynamics, a simple acoustic guitar paints a picture of loneliness. From the first track of “Mag-Isa” being the denial stage, until the last tracks of “Pwede Pala” and “Yaman” being so grand with drums, strings, electric guitars — as the culmination of the album, I’ve always envisioned this album as a reflection of my thoughts, feelings and experiences. It’s that personal to me.”

The focal track of the album, “Pwede Pala,” is a testament to Marvin’s newfound hope and optimism. In this powerful song, he confronts his past fears and hesitations, finding strength in the idea of second chances and the possibility of love after loss.

With “Rewritten Promise” (Volume 2), Jason Marvin emerges as an artist unafraid to confront life’s toughest moments, offering his audience not only an intimate glimpse into his journey but also a message of hope and resilience.