Israel envoy aids typhoon-hit Bicol

Ambassador of Israel to the Philippines Ilan Fluss visited the Bicol region on 13 and 14 November to provide aid to typhoon-affected Bicolanos and to officially turn over a livelihood project funded by MASHAV.

MASHAV is the Hebrew acronym for the Agency for International Development Cooperation in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel.

In Naga City, Fluss met with Mayor Nelson Legacion to extend his solidarity and sympathies to the people affected by typhoon “Kristine.”

Legacion briefed the ambassador on the effects of the typhoon and their recovery efforts.

They also discussed possible partnerships in areas such as disaster risk management using modern technologies from Israel.

Through MASHAV, the Embassy of Israel donated school supplies and equipment, including printers, ink, bond paper, notebooks, pens, storage boxes, first aid kits and hygiene supplies.