Go backs DILG’s 2025 budget

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has expressed strong support for the proposed 2025 budget of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), highlighting the importance of adequate funding for the National Youth Commission (NYC).

As chair of the Senate Committee on Youth, Go emphasized that the NYC’s budget is crucial not only for its programs but for the future of Filipino youth.

“The funding for NYC is about more than just programs; it’s about the future of our young people. We must provide them with the support they need to succeed,” Go said, stressing that the youth are the “hope of the nation” and future leaders of the country.

The NYC, an attached agency under the DILG, plays a critical role in youth empowerment through leadership training, skills development and livelihood opportunities.

Go argued that sufficient funding for the commission would help address the challenges faced by today’s youth and provide them with valuable avenues for growth and civic engagement.

In addition to supporting youth programs, Go, also chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, advocates for sports initiatives as a means of keeping youth away from drugs and harmful influences. He is a key proponent of the National Academy of Sports (NAS), which he helped establish through Republic Act 11470. NAS offers young athletes a balanced education and sports training at its facility in New Clark City, Tarlac, to help them excel in both academics and athletics.

Go also sponsored Senate Bill No. 2514, the Philippine National Games Act, which institutionalizes a national sports program to develop grassroots talent and offer athletes opportunities to compete at the national level.

Beyond the NYC, Go highlighted the DILG’s critical role in maintaining peace, stability and economic resilience in communities across the country. He urged his colleagues to support the department’s budget, noting that sufficient funding would allow the DILG to fulfill its mandate and help communities thrive.

“The DILG ensures peace and order in our communities and supports the country’s economic stability. We must provide the department with enough resources to carry out its important work,” Go said in a speech on 13 November.

Go visits Bulacan universities

Go, through his Malasakit Team, visited universities in Bulacan, including Bulacan State University, STI College Balagtas and others, to support scholars of the Commission on Higher Education’s (CHEd) Tulong Dunong Scholarship Program.

He encouraged the 212 scholars to strive for excellence and assured them of his support in their academic journeys.

“You are the future leaders of this country. Keep striving for excellence, and we will support you every step of the way,” said Go, who distributed snacks, vitamins and sports equipment during the event.

He emphasized the importance of education in national development and reaffirmed his commitment to expanding access to quality education. He highlighted the CHEd Tulong Dunong Scholarship as a vital government initiative that empowers Filipino students to achieve their academic dreams.