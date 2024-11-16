GivePower, Aboitiz Foundation power-up last-mile schools with AuroraPH

Through AuroraPH, Aboitiz Foundation and GivePower Foundation are bringing clean, reliable electricity to the Philippines’ most remote schools.

These last-mile schools, identified by the Department of Education as lacking basic resources, now have access to essential power, transforming classrooms and enhancing the learning experience for students, teachers, and their communities.

“We are thrilled to partner with Aboitiz Foundation in bringing clean, reliable energy to last-mile schools in the Philippines,” enthused Michele Magee, President of GivePower Foundation. “Together, our organizations are deeply committed to creating sustainable and transformative change, ensuring that every community, no matter how remote, has access to the tools and resources they need to thrive.”

GivePower® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to extending the environmental and social benefits of clean, renewable energy around the globe.

The organization uses solar and battery storage technologies to deliver essential services to the developing world. It has helped bring clean power and clean water to underserved communities in 28 countries across Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Flagship project

AuroraPH, meanwhile, is a flagship project under Aboitiz Foundation’s Future Leaders program which is aimed at closing educational gaps in remote areas by providing sustainable power and internet connectivity.

By equipping these schools with renewable energy, AuroraPH is unlocking new opportunities for learning, economic growth, and a brighter future for underserved communities.

Said Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, President of Aboitiz Foundation and chief reputation and sustainability officer of Aboitiz Equity Ventures, “Our mission is to empower communities and nurture future leaders. With AuroraPH, we’re not just bringing solar energy to classrooms; we’re creating a supportive and inspiring learning environment. This project would not be possible without the dedication of GivePower, whose support has been instrumental in making these meaningful changes in our communities.”

Aligned with USDG

The project aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, especially Goal 4 (Quality Education), Goal 10 (Reduced Inequalities) and Goal 17 (Partnerships for the Goals), demonstrating Aboitiz Foundation’s commitment to sustainable development and providing equal access to resources in underserved areas across the Philippines.