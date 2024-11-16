Fair sets 3K jobs amid POGO drive

Over 3,000 jobs are available for displaced Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) workers at the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) DAPAT Job Fair from 19 to 20 November.

Project DAPAT, or the DOLE Action Plan and Transition Project, is the agency's response to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to help displaced POGO workers find new jobs following the ban of all internet gaming licensees.

According to the DOLE-National Capital Region, a total of 16 local employers will participate, providing a diverse range of jobs, including sales consultants, cashiers, receptionists, encoders, drivers, delivery helpers and service crews.

Multi-agency undertaking

Participating agencies include the Department of Trade and Industry, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Social Security System, Home Development Mutual Fund, Philippine Health Insurance Corp., Bureau of Internal Revenue, National Bureau of Investigation, Philippine National Police, Philippine Statistics Authority, Professional Regulation Commission, and Philippine Postal Corporation.

The job fair will start at 9 a.m. at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall in Pasay City.

Applicants are advised to have the requirements ready, including their resume or curriculum vitae, diploma, transcript of records, and government clearances.