EU, CJ tackle modern courts

The modernization of the judiciary was the topic when European Union (EU) Ambassador to the Philippines Massimo Santoro paid a courtesy call recently on Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo at the Supreme Court in Manila.

Santoro was joined by EU Programme Manager Alicia Louro-Peña and EU Head of Cooperation Section Marco Gemmer.

With Gesmundo were Associate Justices Amy Lazaro-Javier, Henri Jean Paul Inting, Rodil Zalameda, Samuel Gaerlan, Ricardo Rosario, Japar Dimaampao, Jose Midas Marquez, and Antonio Kho Jr.

Gesmundo expressed his gratitude to the EU for its continued support in advancing judicial reform initiatives.

Reform blueprint

He cited the Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027, a comprehensive blueprint for reform aimed at improving efficiency and innovation in the judiciary.

The EU’s Governance in Justice Program II has been pivotal in supporting reforms, including pilot-testing videoconferencing hearings in Davao and introducing artificial intelligence for voice-to-text transcription in 16 second level courts and all divisions of the Sandiganbayan.

Other EU-supported projects under the program include caravans to pilot-test the Office of the Regional Court Manager, proposed updates to the Rules of Civil Procedure, and revisions to the Revised Code of Conduct for court officials.

Assistant Court Administrator and Supreme Court spokesperson Camille Sue Mae Ting, Judicial Reform Program Administrator Laura del Rosario, Chief Technology Officer Jed Sherwin Uy, and Deputy Chief Justice Staff Head Antonio Ceasar Manila were also present in the meeting.

The EU expressed its commitment to strengthening governance and promoting access to justice in the Philippines.