Escudero pledges support for CAAP projects

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) officials, led by Director General Captain Manuel Antonio L. Tamayo and Deputy Director General for Administration Atty. Danjun G. Lucas, met with Senate President Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero on Friday to discuss ongoing and upcoming airport projects.

The main goal of the meeting was to advance the modernization and improvement of the country’s aviation industry.

During the meeting, Senate President Escudero expressed his full support for CAAP’s efforts to provide more efficient and accessible air transportation for Filipinos.

CAAP officials thanked Escudero for his commitment to ensuring the successful implementation of the Authority’s airport development initiatives.

Also present at the meeting were Col. Valentino A. Dionela, AFP (Ret.), Assistant Director General for Aerodrome Development and Management Service, and Captain Benzar Bryan N. Balagtas, head executive assistant.