Eight dead, 17 hurt, in China school knife attack: police

Beijing, China — Eight people were killed and 17 others wounded Saturday in a knife attack at a vocational school in eastern China, and the suspect -- a former student -- has been arrested, police said.

The attack took place in the evening at the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology in the city of Yixing in Jiangsu province, police in Yixing said in a statement, confirming the toll.

Police said the suspect was a 21-year-old former student at the school, who was meant to graduate this year, but had failed his exams.

"He returned to the school to express his anger and commit these murders," police said, adding that the suspect had confessed.

The school -- which has about 12,000 students from around the world, according to its website -- is located about 150 kilometers (93 miles) west of Shanghai.

It offers courses in art, design, ceramics, and fashion, among others.

In Yixing, police said emergency services were fully mobilized to treat the wounded, and provide follow-up care for those affected by the attack.

'Mental health'

No video of the attack was immediately seen on social media -- a sign that authorities possibly removed footage from various platforms.

Violent knife crime is not uncommon in China, where firearms are strictly controlled, but attacks with such a high death toll are relatively rare.

Earlier this week, a 62-year-old man killed 35 people and wounded more than 40 more when he rammed his small SUV into a crowd in the southern city of Zhuhai.

Web users said they were shocked by the week's two deadly attacks.

"What kind of state of despair must these people be in to go to such extremes?" said one user of the popular X-like site Weibo.

"Security on campuses must be boosted, along with more education about mental health, so other dramas like these do not happen," said another user.