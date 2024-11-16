DPWH completes Balanga project

BALANGA CITY, Bataan — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has recently completed the construction of a covered court in Barangay Pto. Rivas here.

Implemented by the Bataan 2nd District Engineering Office, the project costs P2.9 million and is focused on completing the existing covered court, which now features significant upgrades that enhance its functionality, comfort and safety.

District Engineer Ulysses Llado highlighted that the facility’s key improvements include a new covered court slab, fresh paint, complete bench installations, enhanced drainage systems with catch basins and the addition of gate and perimeter grills to ensure safety for all users.

“The covered court not only serves as a hub for sports and recreation but also as a venue for cultural and social events, bringing residents together and enriching the community’s vibrant culture,” Llado said.

Funded under the 2024 national budget, the newly completed structure aims to provide a flexible and inviting space for various community activities, fostering connection and engagement among residents while enhancing community life and safety in Barangay Pto. Rivas.