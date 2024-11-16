Davis tows Lakers past Spurs

NEW YORK (AFP) — Anthony Davis scored 40 points and LeBron James made more history to spark the Los Angeles Lakers over San Antonio 120-115 on Friday, launching their bid to defend the National Basketball Association (NBA) Cup.

James managed a triple double in a fourth consecutive game for the first time in his 22 NBA seasons, the 39-year-old legend delivering 15 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists over a game-high 38 minutes.

“I love the game and I’m happy I’m still able to come out here and make some plays to help our ball club win,” James said.

James tied a Lakers triple-double record streak and became the oldest player in NBA history with four triple doubles in a row, all in winning efforts, although his seven turnovers stung.

“I’m just putting the work in. My teammates trust me with the ball,” James said.

“I guess they trusted me a little too much tonight with the seven turnovers. I’ve got to be a lot better than that if I’m going to have the ball in my hands. I’ll clean that up.”

Davis, who also grabbed 12 rebounds, won a battle of the big men with last season’s NBA Rookie of the Year, Frenchman Victor Wembanyama, who had 28 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Spurs in the West Group B clash.

“Another magnificent game by AD,” James said. “We lean on AD every night. The ball goes to him not only the first option but also the second option... He has definitely been a beast this year.”

After Stefon Castle’s basket gave the Spurs a 115-114 lead, Davis made a slam dunk with 91 seconds to play and James sank a layup, his first basket in more than 20 minutes.