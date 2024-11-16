Creamline scores opening day win in Valdez return

ANTIPOLO --- Reigning champion Creamline welcomed the return of beloved team captain Alyssa Valdez with a masterful straight sets win over Petro Gazz, 25-19, 25-22, 25-16, Spikers submitted Farm Fresh, 25-15, 25-18, 25-21, for a perfect start in their Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference campaign Saturday night at the Ynares Center here.

The Cool Smashers used a telling 14-3 run to close the third set and complete a sweep for a strong start to their five-peat bid in the all-local tournament.

Valdez, who sat out last season’s last two conferences due to a nagging knee issue, entered the game late in the opening set as a substitute for Michele Gumabao.

The three-time league Most Valuable Player scored four points, with her first point coming off a kill block in the second frame.

“Super blessed because coming from an injury, it’s great to be back in the lineup. It was a bit difficult for me but as coach (Sherwin Meneses) said it’s a total team effort. You just have to perform, be yourself there, and carry yourself there,” Valdez said.

Jema Galanza posted 13 points on 10 kills, two aces and a kill block while playing an active role on defense with nine digs and three excellent receptions for the Cool Smashers.

Middle blocker Bea De Leon chipped in 10 markers while Bernadeth Pons had a triple-double of 10 points, 13 digs and 13 excellent receptions for Creamline.

The Cool Smashers were in full control of the game despite a challenging second set and trailing by two in the third.

Down, 11-13, in the third frame, Creamline unleashed a finishing blitz with Lorie Bernardo putting the game away with three straight points.

“Happy because the team showed total teamwork. Everybody performed well and this is the result of that,” Meneses said.

However, the Cool Smashers missed the services of Tots Carlos, who was with the team but was not in uniform. Carlos also skipped two conferences due to an undisclosed injury.

The Angels failed to capitalize on the momentum of their opening day win over Choco Mucho to slide to a 1-1 card.

Reigning conference MVP Brooke Van Sickle was the lone bright spot for Petro Gazz with a game-high 18 points, 11 digs and three excellent receptions.