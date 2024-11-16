Converge offers subscribers new Netflix bundles

Broadband giant Converge is partnering with Netflix to offer customers a cheaper package that will include Netflix subscriptions and a more efficient wifi connection.

The telecom company said the new partnership with Netflix marks Converge’s commitment to providing an “amazing, digital experience” to its Filipino customers.

“Our collaboration with Netflix opens up a whole new world of opportunities for our customers, ensuring that we not only provide exceptional connectivity but also deliver a wealth of captivating entertainment,” said Converge’s Brand and Marketing head, Orange Ramirez, said.

New bundle

Starting at P1,798, interested customers can avail of the new bundle which includes 300 Mbps of internet speed which can be further improved with a speed boost, a Converge Experience Box which contains Freemium channels, a Wifi 6 modem and a Netflix account.

Existing subscribers can also purchase the new bundle as an add-on to their plans starting at P298 per month.

The plans vary depending on the Netflix subscription: the Basic plan showcases a resolution of 720p, the Standard plan with 1080p resolution, and Premium with 4K resolution and High Dynamic Range (HDR.)

Additionally, the number of devices that can stream simultaneously varies on those three available plans.

Converge senior product manager Anthony Esporlas said that by having a WiFi 6 modem, video streaming can be more accessible and allows multiple video streaming under 4K video resolution.

Better connectivity, latency

Aside from video streaming, the new modem also allows better connectivity and latency.

But what if one already has an ongoing Netflix subscription? Can one still avail of the new bundle?