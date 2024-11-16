Cone wants Chua back at Gilas

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone is keeping his fingers crossed that San Miguel Corporation sports director Alfrancis Chua be given an active role with the program.

The decorated mentor hopes Chua will be onboard in Gilas’ homestand in the second window of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualifier next week.

“One of the things we’re hoping hard is for coach Alfrancis Chua to join us. We’re looking forward to him joining me, joining us on the bench and being a stronger part of the program. He’s always been there for me to consult with, to talk with,” Cone said.

Cone added that Chua’s presence and output will not just enhance the think tank on the bench but will also boost the players’ morale just like how he weaved his magic in Gilas’ gold medal run in last year’s Hangzhou Asian Games.

He was the Gilas co-team manager alongside Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) commissioner Willie Marcial when the country ended a 61-year Asiad mint drought.

The tactician looks forward to the concurrent Barangay Ginebra team governor and PBA vice-chairman reprising his role when Gilas hosts New Zealand on 21 November and Hong Kong three days later at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“We had that great run in the Asian Games which was fantastic. It was great having him there on the bench motivating the players. He’s such a great motivator. That’s one of the things we hope to enhance the program with his presence,” Cone said.

“We’re still working on it but that’s something I’m really hoping that we get and one of the things we’re hoping to go forward with his presence, Alfrancis’ presence.”

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio said the federation is working on having Chua take a major part in the Gilas program.

“When Tim talks about finetuning the program, that’s one of the things we’re looking at. We’re still talking to Alfrancis. He’s been helping in the background but (we want) to formalize it for him to be part of the program. Hopefully, he’ll be with us just like in the Asian Games,” Panlilio said.

If that pushes through I’d be very thankful to (SMC head) RSA (Ramon S. Ang). We’re talking to him and hopefully we can make him a big part of this also.”