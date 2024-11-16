Church’s social arm ready for ‘Pepito’

Caritas Philippines, the Philippine Catholic Church’s social arm, said it is ready to mobilize its resources to aid those who will be affected by the possible effects of Super Typhoon “Pepito.”

Bishop Jose Bagaforo, President of Caritas Philippines, assured that Caritas Philippines is ready to extend its hand to those is need.

Bagaforo also urged the public to prioritize their safety and prepare for the potential impact of Pepito.

“Let us open our hearts and share whatever we can to uplift those who will be most affected,” Bagaforo said.

“Together, we can bring comfort, hope and strength to one another. Let’s go all out and be ready,” he added.

The prelate said the Church’s humanitarian arm is mobilizing resources for emergency preparedness through its solidarity program “Alay Kapwa.”

The program has served as the Church’s disaster response and poverty alleviation initiative for over five decades.

Bagaforo aaid diocesia social action centers across the potentially affected regions are coordinating with local government units for disaster preparedness and response.

“Our emergency response mechanisms are activated and our diocesan networks are ready,” Bagaforo added.

“We call on our Alay Kapwa partners and donors to help us prepare for the humanitarian needs of communities in Pepito’s projected path.”

On Friday, several churches in Albay and Virac have opened their doors to evacuees in anticipation of the onslaught of “Pepito.”

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 5 was raised over Catanduanes and part of northeastern Camarines Sur as Pepito intensified into a super typhoon on Saturday, threatening the Bicol region, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

Pepito is the 16th typhoon to enter the Philippine area of responsibility this year, is forecast to make a landfall over Catanduanes on Saturday night or Sunday morning.

It is set to affect Eastern Visayas and much of Luzon.