Chua admits being mesmerized by ‘Bata’

A month has passed since winning the inaugural Reyes Cup and Johann Chua still couldn’t believe he was able to pull it off.

Chua said getting into Team Asia was already a feat in itself but what made it more special was winning it all in front of the Filipinos.

Team Asia, led by billiards legend Efren “Bata” Reyes, defeated Team Europe, 11-6, in the four-day tournament at the Ninoy Aquino Memorial Stadium.

“Already being part of the Reyes Cup is already one of the most unforgettable moments of my life,” Chua said.

“Winning it is one of the things I’m thankful for as it proves we Asians are still the best in the sport.”

The 32-year-old billiard player teamed up with Carlo Biado, Ko Pin Yi of Chinese Taipe, Aloysius Yapp of Singapore and Duong Quoc Hoang of Vietnam in the inaugural staging of the tournament.

One of the memories Chua will keep with him was how Reyes took time to teach them despite being a non-playing captain.

“Usually, I would already be used to Tatay since we play in the national team,” Chua said.

“But when preparing for the Reyes Cup, I felt goosebumps seeing him teach us in the practice room. I’m sure I’m not the only one who felt this.”