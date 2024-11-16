Cardinals clobber Chiefs, take No. 1 spot

For the second straight season, Mapua University will enter the Final Four as the No. 1 seed after a 75-69 win over Arellano University in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament Saturday at the Cuneta Astrodome.

Rookie Chris Hubilla flirted with a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds as the Cardinals finished the elimination round with a 15-3 win-loss record.

The NCAA Season 99 finalists will be going up against host and fourth seed Lyceum of the Philippines University, which has a 10-8 record, on 23 November.

This also means College of Saint Benilde, which has a 14-4 slate, will enter the Final Four as the second seed against defending champion San Beda University, which finished third in the semis seeding.

Both Final Four games will be held at the same Pasay venue.

Should a do-or-die match be held, it will be on 27 November at the Smart Araneta Coliseum as well as Game 1 of the best-of-three finals on 1 December.

Getting the No. 1 was no walk in the park for Mapua.

With the Cardinals already ahead, 67-56, with 5:01 left in the game, Tmac Ongotan sank a pair of free throws to kickstart a 10-2 run for Arellano and cut the lead down to two points.

Mapua, however, refused to back down as Hubillia drained a crucial midrange jumper with 2:18 left in the game to extend the lead to four points, 71-67.

Ongotan had one more shot to close the gap for the Chiefs after Ongotan sank a triple with 1:06 left, 69-72, but three free throws from Clint Escamis and JC Recto in the dying seconds of the game sealed the win for Mapua.

Escamis, the reigning Most Valuable Player, finished with 12 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals while Marc Cuenco had 11 points, three rebounds, and four assists for Mapua.

Cardinals head coach Randy Alcantara said they continued studying game footage to prepare for the game.

This will also be their way of bracing themselves against Lyceum in their much-anticipated Final Four clash.

“The coaches would constantly watch game film with the players and show them where we went wrong and what we did right. It’s a good thing the players responded well,” Alcantara said.

“We all know Escamis and Cuenco will score but once you involve the others to do extra effort and teamwork, it all adds up.”

Ern Geronimo led Arellano with 15 points, five rebounds, and four assists as they finished Season 100 with a 7-11 record.

In the second game, San Sebastian stunned San Beda University, 79-70.

Raymart Escobido led the Stags with 19 points to cap the the season with a 6-12 record.

The loss of the Red Lions sent them taking third spot in the Final Four with a 10-8 slate.

The scores:

First game

MAPUA (75) — Hubilla 12, Escamis 12, Cuenco 11, Recto 8, Garcia 8, Mangubat 7, Concepcion 6, Bancale 5, Igliane 3, Jabonete 3, Fermin 0, Abdulla 0.

ARELLANO (69) — Geronimo 15, Ongotan 13, Capulong 10, Hernal 10, Borromeo 7, Miller 3, Camay 3, Vinoya 2, Abiera 2, Rosalin 2, Espiritu 0, De Leon 0, Libang 0, Estacio 0.

QUARTERS: 22-10, 34-24, 57-44, 75-69.

Second game

SAN SEBASTIAN (79) — Escobido 19, Are 13, R. Gabat 12, Felebrico 11, Ricio 7, L. Gabat 6, Velasco 4, Maliwat 4, Suico 3, Pascual 0, Lintol 0, Cruz 0, Aguilar 0, Ramilo 0.

SAN BEDA (70) — Sajonia 14, Andrada 9, RC Calimag 8, Songcuya 6, Puno 6, Tagle 6, Celzo 6, Payosing 4, Culdora 4, Estacio 3, Royo 2, Jalbuena 2, Bonzalida 0, Tagala 0, Richi Calimag 0.

QUARTERS: 22-27, 42-48, 67-60, 79-70.