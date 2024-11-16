BTS’ V sings ‘White Christmas’

ARMYs and fans worldwide are in for a treat this holiday season! Legendary K-pop star Kim Tae-hyung, or more popularly known as V, of BTS fame, spreads festive cheer via the release of a new rendition of the Bing Crosby’s classic holiday hit White Christmas.

The late American legend’s quintessential Christmas song remains to be the best-selling single of all time, solidifying its place in music history, and making it a staple on holiday playlists. “I’m so grateful to have had the chance to be featured in a song with my all-time favorite jazz artist, Bing Crosby,” V says in a statement from Billboard. “I grew up listening to his song ‘It’s Been a Long, Long Time’ countless times a day. I feel incredibly fortunate and honored to have sung along on ‘White Christmas’ with the voice of someone I consider an idol. I sang with the utmost sincerity and admiration for him.”

More than 80 years after the original song’s release in 1942, V and Bing Crosby’s new “White Christmas” version will hit all music streaming platforms just in time for the Christmas season on 6 December at 2 p.m. KST (Korean Standard Time), midnight ET (Eastern Time). “I hope many people enjoy it as much as I enjoyed singing it. Lastly, I wish a lovely holiday season to everyone listening to the song,” is the K-Pop singer’s hope.

Mary Crosby, Crosby’s daughter, expressed her excitement about her father’s new collaboration. “As a family, we are thrilled to have V and Dad singing together on this ultimate Christmas song. Their voices blend beautifully, capturing the holiday spirit in the best possible way.” The legendary performer’s son, Harry Crosby, also expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, “We are happy that V will help share the joy of this timeless Christmas song.”

The holiday collaboration is set to arrive about nine months after the release of “FRI(END)S,” following “Wherever U R,” his duet with Umi released last year. V is currently in the middle of completing with his mandatory military enlistment in South Korea alongside four of his BTS bandmates: Min Yoon-gi (SUGA), Kim Nam-joon (RM), Park Ji-min (Jimin), and Jeong Jeong-guk (Jung Kook). Earlier this year, Kim Seok-jin (Jin) and Jung Ho-seok (J-Hope), two of the oldest members of BTS, completed their military service obligations, with the entire group expected to resume activities together in 2025.