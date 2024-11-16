BLOSSOMS GET THE FULL BINI EXPERIENCE

Blossoms, BINI fever is on! This November, Here With You, the second installment of their much-talked about docuseries, which streams for free and on on-demand on iWantTFC. Plus, the streamer is serving up a new pay-per-view package for the much-awaited Grand BINIverse live shows.

After the success of their Born to Win documentary, this chapter revolves around the ongoing success of BINI members Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna and Sheena following their rise to prominence in today’s P-Pop scene, plus never-before-seen footage of their BINIverse provincial legs.

Along with their fame, the docuseries also brings light to new hurdles they had to face as a globally renowned girl group, including the countless scrutiny and criticisms from the public eye. Despite these, it is their utmost love for their fans that prevails.

Pay-per-view passes, which come with special pre-show content and soundcheck access are also available for its Salamin, Salamin, and Cherry on Top (with bonus multi-cam viewing experience) packages, priced at P1,290 (USD 29.99), and P2,490 (USD 49.99) per day pass, respectively.

iWantTFC also builds up the anticipation of BINI’s three-night “Grand BINIverse” concert streaming live from 16, 18, and 19 November at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, introducing a new pay-per-view pass with its Na Na Na package—providing sole access to the entire concert for only P999/pass (USD 19.99 for viewers in USA, Canada, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, UAE, Australia and New Zealand).

To avail of the day pass packages, visit iWantTFC and iWantTickets.

Get easy access to iWantTFC’s content library for free via iWantTFC.com, and its official app (available on iOS and Android). Users can also enjoy the iWantTFC viewing experience on larger screens, available on Chromecast and Airplay, among others.