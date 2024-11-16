BFAR3, FAO-UN conduct training on antimicrobial resistance in aquaculture farming

Clark Freeport – The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources-Region 3 (BFAR3) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations recently conducted a workshop aimed at addressing the growing issue of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in the Philippine aquaculture sector.

The collaboration with FAO-UN is through its Philippines and Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific branches.

The workshop, organized by BFAR’s National Fisheries Laboratory Division (NFLD), provided a platform for private sector engagement in efforts to combat AMR, a critical public health and environmental concern.

Held here in Clark Freeport, the workshop gathered key aquaculture stakeholders, including representatives from milkfish and shrimp industries, feed producers, processors, and regulatory bodies. The initiative emphasized a collaborative “One Health” approach, where both public and private sectors work together to address AMR in the entire agri-food chain.

AMR poses a significant threat to global health and food security. In aquaculture, the misuse of antibiotics can lead to the development of resistant bacteria, which not only affects fish stocks but also has potential health risks for humans through the food chain.

In his welcome remarks, Wilfredo Cruz, Regional Director of BFAR Central Luzon, highlighted the importance of AMR awareness in sustaining the country’s aquaculture industry. Recorded messages from Lionel Dabbadie, FAO Representative in the Philippines and Isidro Velayo, Jr., BFAR National Director, underscored the national and global urgency of AMR and the pivotal role of private sector engagement in combatting it.

The workshop presented key insights into AMR research, impacts, and solutions in aquaculture. Experts from the Fisheries Biotech Center and NFRDI shared findings on AMR in shrimp and fishery resources, while the Southeast Asian Fisheries Development Center discussed antimicrobial alternatives using Best Management Practices. The National Fisheries Laboratory Division Chief, Dr. Sonia Somga, highlighted national AMR policies and stressed the importance of private sector involvement in addressing AMR challenges.

Milo Bystricky, FAO Regional Food Safety Specialist, provided an overview of the program’s objectives and, together with FAO Emergency Centre for Transboundary Animal Diseases (ECTAD) National Project Coordinator, Michelle Balbin, facilitated focused group discussions (FGDs) with industry participants. One of the key outputs of these discussions was the emphasis on strengthening the partnership between the private and public sectors in AMR mitigation efforts. The FGDs encouraged industry participants to adopt AMR mitigation strategies and collaborate on communication campaigns to raise awareness on AMR at the local level.

To further support this collaboration, FAO officials and BFAR laboratory staff are set to conduct field visits to identified shrimp and milkfish (bangus) facilities in Zambales. These visits will allow for on-the-ground assessments of AMR management practices and continued engagement with aquaculture stakeholders.

Through this workshop, FAO, BFAR, and the private sector participants reaffirmed their commitment to addressing the AMR challenge in the Philippines’ aquaculture sector. By strengthening public and private partnerships and promoting sustainable practices, they aim to safeguard both food safety and public health.

Meanwhile , BFAR3 conducted a hands-on training session on fish cage making in General Tinio, Nueva Ecija.

The training is part of the Technology Demonstration Project, aimed at improving the skills of local fisherfolk in aquaculture.

Organized for members of the Agricultural Rice, Vegetables, and Organic Farmers Association, Inc., the training focused on two main activities: building floating fish cages and repairing fish cage nets. The training was led by BFAR 3’s Nicomedes Wamil, Freshwater Unit Head, along with the Freshwater Unit team.

As part of the training, the association received two fish cages, tilapia fingerlings, and feeds for one full cycle of fish farming. This support will allow them to apply what they learned.

This training is part of BFAR3’s ongoing effort to support communities by providing valuable skills and resources. With the proper tools and knowledge, fisherfolks can grow their aquaculture businesses and contribute to the local economy.

Overall, this highlights how hands-on training and the bureau's support can empower fisherfolk, providing them with the skills needed to improve their livelihoods and create new opportunities for