Ben&Ben unveil first-ever ‘Animation-Concert’ hybrid  

Filipino pop band Ben&Ben are setting out to redefine the live concert experience. In their upcoming major concert, Ben&Ben’s The Traveller Across Dimensions, on 14 December, 2024, at SM Mall of Asia Arena, they are putting together an audio-visual extravaganza,seamlessly blending animation, film and music performances into one immersive package. Produced by Ovation Productions, it promises to be a groundbreaking event in the local music scene.

The concert is inspired by Ben&Ben’s highly anticipated third studio album of the same name, thematically and conceptually speaking. Introducing a new dimension of storytelling, the band combines live music with cutting edge multimedia elements. They are collaborating with a talented team of concert directors, designers, and multimedia artists to create an animation-concert hybrid that will transport the concert-going audience into a magical, world-building realm. Working alongside Puppeteer Studios, the Pagtingin hitmakers will also introduce a cast of unique characters and an immersive universe that promises to captivate the audience from start to finish. “We’re thrilled to share the story of Liwanag, the titular character in The Traveller Across Dimensions,” the nine-piece act explains in a collective statement. “We’ve shown a glimpse of this story in our Triumph music video, but the concert will reveal the full narrative in a way that no one has seen before.” Imagine a cinematic experience, but integrating the excitement of a live performance, elevating the theatricality of their previous shows. “It’s also the first time we will be incorporating Liwanag LED wristbands as part of the immersive experience,” the critically acclaimed act shares. “We are working with Pixmob, the same tech provider as some of the international concerts we’ve attended in the past.”

In terms of the set list, the concert will feature a dynamic mix of crowd favorites, personal picks, and new songs from their latest album. In keeping up with their signature style, Ben&Ben have meticulously arranged the lineup of songs to align with the overarching narrative. This helps in bringing an integrated storytelling experience to the live stage. “It’s a delicate balance between staying true to what fans love and offering something new,” the band adds. “We’re excited to bring these songs to life in a way that’s never been done before.”

Tickets for Ben&Ben’s The Traveller Across Dimensions Concert are now available via SM Tickets.