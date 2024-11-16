Bataan inaugurates DFA Consular Office

BALANGA CITY, Bataan — The Department of Foreign Affairs, (DFA) Consular Office — Bataan was inaugurated on Friday in this city, opening its doors to clients in the province.

According to Governor Joet Garcia, the new DFA Consular Office is located at the third floor of The Bunker here and will start its operation on Monday, 18 November.

He said the Consular Office is a huge step in expediting the processing of passports, documents and other Consular services that will help overseas Filipino workers, fellow Bataeños, as well as people from neighboring provinces.

On Monday, the Consular Office will accept walk-in clients, while on 25 November, customers can apply for various services via the Online Appointment System of the DFA.

He expressed his gratitude to the DFA, led by Secretary Enrique Manalo, Assistant Secretary Adelio Angelito Cruz, Dir. Conrado Demdem Jr., as well as Congressman Abet Garcia, Congresswoman Gila Garcia, Congresswoman Geraldine Roman, Congressman Jett Nisay, Vice-Governor Cris Garcia and other government officials who served and helped put into reality the establishment of a DFA Consular Office here.