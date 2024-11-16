Barbie Forteza joins the fight for freedom in ‘Pulang Araw’

Barbie Forteza’s portrayal of Adelina in the historical drama series Pulang Araw continues to captivate audiences as her character faces unimaginable challenges. The Kapuso Primetime Princess brings raw emotion and resilience to her character, showing a side that’s both vulnerable and strong. It’s a defining moment that proves just how far she is willing to go for the ones she loves.

Forteza’s character, Adelina, was introduced as a vulnerable woman, caught between the harsh realities of war and her desire to protect her loved ones. Fighting for survival, she is trying to find her way in a world that seemed to take everything from her. But she has proven far greater resilience in her struggle.

In an earlier interview, Forteza shares how she sees Adelina, saying “She’s not privileged. Di siya mayaman. She really learned how to stand on her own two feet at a very young age, so she has to be strong.” The actress added that these qualities are what make Adelina stand out as a character. “She shines more brightly because she carries the weight of all the rest of the characters, from the Borromeo family to my brother Eduardo, and my love for Hiroshi. Parang, lahat ‘yon, pinagdadaanan ni Adelina (it was like Adelina was going through it all) while fighting for her country Forteza’s character has leveled up, evolving from a vulnerable survivor into a strong and determined member of a guerilla group, symbolizing empowerment and inner strength. Her portrayal of this new and stronger Adelina is captivating, bringing this transformation to life with every scene she appears in.

Don’t miss this thrilling next chapter of Adelina’s journey. Catch Pulang Araw Mondays to Fridays at 8 p.m. on GMA Prime, Kapuso Stream and GTV. Global Pinoys can also catch it via GMA Pinoy TV. Viewers can also stream it on Netflix Philippines.