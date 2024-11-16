Aussie sensibilities, Filipino values

Present at the ceremonial ribbon-cutting were Kmart Group managing director Ian Bailey, Anko Global CEO Arjun Puri, Anko Philippines country manager Rachel Turner, Ayala Land Inc. senior vice president for Leasing and Hospitality Mariana Zobel de Ayala and Ayala Malls COO Paul Birkett, who expressed their excitement for this new chapter in Anko’s journey.

During the store opening,Anko unveiled an exclusive Christmas bag designed by Filipino artist Jamie Bauza. The festive bag, features Anko’s signature style with Filipino artistry.