SUBSCRIBE NOW
SOCIAL SET

Aussie sensibilities, Filipino values

Aussie sensibilities, Filipino values
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF ANKO
Published on

Home is where the heart is, and there’s nothing like the comfort of your own. Entertaining is a major part Filipino culture and there will always be someone who would invite you to their space. People love to decorate, design and redesign just like the changing of the season. It is no surprise that the local landscape is filled with stores for the home.

Rachel Turner, country manager of Anko Philippines, and Ian Bailey, Kmart managing director of Kmart Group Ltd., Australia.
Rachel Turner, country manager of Anko Philippines, and Ian Bailey, Kmart managing director of Kmart Group Ltd., Australia.

Recently, Australia’s much-loved home and lifestyle brand, Anko, officially opened its doors at Glorietta 2, Makati City.

Known for its on-trend designs and extraordinary value home products, Anko aims to pay homage to the importance of home and family at the heart of Filipino values, allowing local shoppers to enjoy its thoughtfully curated range of homewares, storage solutions, bedding, beauty products, fitness gear, pet essentials and more.

pans cookware.
pans cookware.
curate comfort with pieces that invite you to relax at Anko.
curate comfort with pieces that invite you to relax at Anko.
add a splash or art that sparks joy.
add a splash or art that sparks joy.
stuff toys and kids stuff.
stuff toys and kids stuff.

Present at the ceremonial ribbon-cutting were Kmart Group managing director Ian Bailey, Anko Global CEO Arjun Puri, Anko Philippines country manager Rachel Turner, Ayala Land Inc. senior vice president for Leasing and Hospitality Mariana Zobel de Ayala and Ayala Malls COO Paul Birkett, who expressed their excitement for this new chapter in Anko’s journey.

During the store opening,Anko unveiled an exclusive Christmas bag designed by Filipino artist Jamie Bauza. The festive bag, features Anko’s signature style with Filipino artistry.

Her Excellency HK Yu, Australian Ambassador to the Philippines.
Her Excellency HK Yu, Australian Ambassador to the Philippines.
Siri Thanissorn, Anko Living and Home Design manager.
Siri Thanissorn, Anko Living and Home Design manager.
Mandy Confoy, head of marketing.
Mandy Confoy, head of marketing.
Jamie Bauza
Jamie Bauza
Nicholas Holmes
Nicholas Holmes
Anko Philippine

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph