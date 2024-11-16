Aussie sensibilities, Filipino values

Home is where the heart is, and there’s nothing like the comfort of your own. Entertaining is a major part Filipino culture and there will always be someone who would invite you to their space. People love to decorate, design and redesign just like the changing of the season. It is no surprise that the local landscape is filled with stores for the home.
Recently, Australia’s much-loved home and lifestyle brand, Anko, officially opened its doors at Glorietta 2, Makati City.
Known for its on-trend designs and extraordinary value home products, Anko aims to pay homage to the importance of home and family at the heart of Filipino values, allowing local shoppers to enjoy its thoughtfully curated range of homewares, storage solutions, bedding, beauty products, fitness gear, pet essentials and more.
Present at the ceremonial ribbon-cutting were Kmart Group managing director Ian Bailey, Anko Global CEO Arjun Puri, Anko Philippines country manager Rachel Turner, Ayala Land Inc. senior vice president for Leasing and Hospitality Mariana Zobel de Ayala and Ayala Malls COO Paul Birkett, who expressed their excitement for this new chapter in Anko’s journey.
During the store opening,Anko unveiled an exclusive Christmas bag designed by Filipino artist Jamie Bauza. The festive bag, features Anko’s signature style with Filipino artistry.