Antimicrobial resistance workshop at Clark

CLARK FREEPORT — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources-Region 3 (BFAR3) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) recently conducted a workshop aimed at tackling the growing issue of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in the Philippine aquaculture sector.

The collaboration with FAO-UN is through its Philippines and Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific branches.

The workshop, organized by BFAR’s National Fisheries Laboratory Division (NFLD), provided a platform for private sector engagement in efforts to combat AMR, a critical public health and environmental concern.

Held here in Clark Freeport, the workshop gathered key aquaculture stakeholders, including representatives from milkfish and shrimp industries, feed producers, processors, and regulatory bodies. The initiative emphasized a collaborative “One Health” approach, where both public and private sectors work together to address AMR in the entire agri-food chain.

AMR poses a significant threat to global health and food security. In aquaculture, the misuse of antibiotics can lead to the development of resistant bacteria, which not only affects fish stocks but also has potential health risks for humans throughout the food chain.

In his welcome remarks, Wilfredo Cruz, Regional Director of BFAR Central Luzon, highlighted the importance of AMR awareness in sustaining the country’s aquaculture industry. Recorded messages from Lionel Dabbadie, FAO Representative in the Philippines and Isidro Velayo Jr., BFAR National Director, underscored the national and global urgency of AMR and the pivotal role of private sector engagement in combatting it.