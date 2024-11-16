Andres Muhlach talks about working with Andre on Mutya ng Section E

He may have been born of showbiz royalty, but it is now young actor Andres Muhlach’s time to shine. The son of Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez-Muhlach has taken on the role of Keifer in the upcoming series adaptation of the Wattpad book Mutya Ng Section E, streaming on Viva One soon.

This is Muhlach’s first time working on a project sans his family, after working with his parents and sister on Da Pers Family. He is excited though to be working with Andre Yllana, Aiko Melendez’s son with fellow ‘90s teen idol Jomari Yllana. “When I told my dad that I’d be working with Andre, he was excited since he knows Tita Aiko,” shared the actor. Yllana shares the same sentiment, saying “Mommy knows about it, and I told her. She’s actually happy that I’ll be working with Andres.” Aga Muhlach and Aiko Melendez were once linked and starred in the blockbuster hit film May Minamahal under Star Cinema.

As the lead star of Mutya ng Section E, Andres is also improving his Tagalog skills, required for his scenes. “I study Tagalog every day, even at home, and with my family in Da Pers Family. Our scenes are all in Filipino, so I’m working hard on it,” he shares.

During the show’s recent media conference held at Viva Cafe, Andres also shared the advice his parents gave him: “Trust in yourself, be confident and believe in yourself. That’s what they told me.” He also says, “I don’t always ask my parents for advice. They let me figure things out and only intervene when I make mistakes.”