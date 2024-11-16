2 nabbed over fake LTO docs

Agents of the Land Transportation Office (LTO), supported by operatives from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Quezon City Police District Field Unit (CIDG-QCPDFU), arrested on Friday two individuals allegedly involved in manufacturing fake motor vehicle documents.

LTO chief, Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II, said the operation in Barangay Pinyahan was based on confirmed intelligence reports regarding the widespread fabrication and printing of falsified Official Receipts (OR) and Certificates of Registration (CR) for motor vehicles.

“We have intensified our intelligence monitoring against fixers and those engaged in illegal activities involving LTO documents, as well as those manufacturing fake license plates. Through this effort, we were able to identify a person engaged in fabricating OR/CR documents and pinpoint his location,” Mendoza said.

The operation took place on the first floor of the Prima Building, East Avenue, corner Magalang Street, Barangay Pinyahan, at around 4:30 p.m., where two suspects were arrested while engaged in the illegal activity.

The suspects were identified as Cherry Ann Imperial, 36, a resident of Novaliches, Quezon City; and Crispolo Hermida, 54, a resident of Montalban, Rizal.

Authorities seized marked money used in the entrapment, falsified OR/CR documents, a laptop, a printer and a mobile phone.

Mendoza said the investigation revealed that Hermida was running the illegal operation near the LTO Central Office in Quezon City, a lead confirmed by a poseur client.

“The document obtained by our agent was indeed fake, and we immediately coordinated with the QCPD, which led to this successful operation,” Mendoza said.

Further investigation by the CIDG revealed that the suspects were involved in the fabrication and sale of falsified LTO documents, including driver’s licenses, or and CR documents, particularly in the Quezon City area.

The suspects were taken to the CIDG-QCPDFU office at Camp Karingal and are facing various criminal charges. Follow-up operations are ongoing against their cohorts.

“We express our gratitude to the CIDG and the QCPD for their swift action and assistance based on our request. The PNP and LTO have always worked hand in hand in fighting illegal activities,” Mendoza said.

“Let this serve as a warning to fixers and others profiting from fake LTO documents and license plates — we will not stop until you are all brought to justice,” he added.