1K Filipinas risk lives annually due to post-induced abortion complications — expert

Content warning: This article discusses sensitive topics including abortion complications and adolescent pregnancies. The content may be distressing to some readers, particularly those who have experienced similar situations. We encourage readers to approach the information with caution and seek support if needed.

About 1,000 Filipino women die each year due to complications brought on by post-induced abortions, according to a reproductive health expert.



Dr. Rica Cruz, a clinical sexologist, noted that every year, at least 1.1 million Filipinas induce abortions.



"These are preventable tragedies. We can stop this. We can avoid this. Just think of the change we could make if every woman had access to clear, reliable information on family planning," Cruz said during the launch of the new Trust.ph website on Friday.



"If these couples could see that they have safe options to prevent pregnancy without fear... and by addressing these concerns, we get to empower more women and families to make informed choices about their lives, allowing them to plan their families confidently," she added.



Cruz, CEO of Unprude, Asia's first sex therapy app, further noted that 17 percent of currently married women and 18 percent of sexually active unmarried women still rely on traditional contraceptive methods.



"Many do so due to the side effects of modern contraceptives," she added.



Proper guidance



Cruz also underscored the importance of providing proper guidance to young girls.



She noted that 48 out of every 1,000 girls aged 15 to 19 gave birth in the Philippines in 2022.



"[This is] one of the highest adolescent birth rates in ASEAN," she pointed out.



Cruz also noted that some areas in the country, such as Davao, Eastern Visayas, and the Bangsamoro region, saw higher numbers of adolescent pregnancies.



"And these aren't just numbers. These are lives and futures that could change with the right support and information," Cruz said.



Citing the Philippine Statistics Authority, Cruz said the number of births by mothers aged 10 to 14 years has also shown a slight increase from 1,903 in 2016 to 2,113 in 2020.



"One of the most concerning parts is that 59.5 percent of these adolescent births were fathered by adult men older than 20 years old," Cruz continued.



"This data is a reflection of the urgent need for education, protection, and empowerment because these young girls deserve a chance to make informed choices, to be educated about their bodies, and to be given opportunities to shape their lives," she added.



On Friday, DKT Philippines Inc. launched its newest website, which offers reliable and accessible reproductive health resources for Filipinos.



The online platform aims to establish itself as a leading digital hub for vital and empowering sexual and reproductive health and rights information in the Philippines.



The site features an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot named "ai-Thea" to answer users' concerns and frequently asked questions; resources and interactive quizzes to help users determine the best contraceptive method for their needs and make informed choices; pregnancy assessment tools; digital magazines; and a nationwide directory of stores and clinics offering accessible reproductive health services.