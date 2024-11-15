Your pass to Dubai

Emirates has today announced the return of its popular My Emirates Pass, allowing passengers to enjoy exclusive offers at hundreds of locations in Dubai and the UAE.

Until 1 March, customers can use their boarding pass to enjoy incredible discounts at restaurants, family days out, tranquil spa treatments, luxury shopping outlets, private pools, and much more.

Emirates customers flying to or through Dubai can simply show their boarding pass and a valid form of identification to unlock incredible offers to some of the world’s most iconic attractions, including At The Top Burj Khalifa, IMG Worlds of Adventure, and Aquaventure Waterpark.

In addition to over 600 exclusive offers and discounts for retail, leisure, dining, renowned attractions and luxury spas, passengers this year will also receive complimentary access to the Vision Pavilion and Expo Museum at Expo City for the season.

This year sees the acclaimed Dubai Shopping Festival proudly celebrate its 30th anniversary, with a host of A-list performers, exclusive experiences, and unforgettable entertainment lined up to mark the occasion.

The festival will run from 6 December to 12 January across the city, offering a month packed full of unmissable retail offers. While there, Emirates customers can use their boarding pass to enjoy exclusive offers at restaurants, spas, pools, family attractions and more.

Whether it’s indulging in world-famous hospitality offerings, unwinding on a sun-soaked beach or immersing yourself in the festive celebrations, Dubai offers a host of iconic experiences and attractions for every traveler.

Members of the award-winning loyalty program, Emirates Skywards can earn miles with its worldwide partners like hotels, airlines, car rentals, retail and banking.

Members can spend these miles on reward tickets, upgrades, or even tickets for concerts and sports events.

Emirates offers flights to more than 140 destinations around the world, across six continents and currently operates 25 flights per week from Manila, Cebu, and Clark to Dubai.