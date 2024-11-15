This is the very nature of the duality of life — light and shadow. Of positive and negative. In actuality, it is a dance of choices.
Like the certainty of the sun’s ascent and descent, we are given an open invitation to read the signs and align with the rhythm of life.
There is a sense of security in this because the body, mind and spirit are instinctively aligned. And when we lose this sense of harmony, the result is misalignment.
All the sages of this world have time and again taught us that the key to happiness is to perfect one’s sense of balance.
Yes, we are faced with the ultimate game of life: The battle of Yes and No.
YES
This can go either way — embracing all the goodness of life or giving yourself license to do just about anything. It challenges us to think about what is truly good, nurturing and uplifting.
There is also the issue of morality that comes into play — If it is good for me, will it be good for all?
Only you can answer this question.
Here are simple, everyday wellness options for living.
A resounding yes to:
•Life — Decide to live a long and fulfilling life. There is emphasis on “decide”. Again, think long and hard about this. Once this decision has been made, then the little things we do each day will matter.
•Water — Indeed, the human body will not survive without water. It is a must drink rule or die. Do not forget these numbers- 8-10 glasses of water daily.
• Food — there is a way to cleanse your food of pesticides — soak for five minutes in a bowl of water with this mixture : Four parts water, one part baking soda or white vinegar .
•Home cooking — Because you can control the freshness of ingredients and the healthiest way to cook them, home cooking is always the healthiest choice.
•Vegetables — Eat as often as you can. Whatever carbohydrate you eat should be compensated with an equal amount of vegetables. You need fiber in your body and veggies are the best source. Reminder: the more fiber you consume, the more water you must take. Too much fiber without the assistance of water can cause constipation.
•Good sleep — it is not so much the length of time you sleep but the quality of sleep that is important. Practise good sleep regimens by not drinking alcohol, exercising at night or eating a heavy late evening snack before bedtime.
•Exercise — This bears repeating time and again. Move your body or face the possibility of being immobile in your senior years.
•Love — Adopt an attitude of being in a state of love. This can only invite positive people and energy in your life.
•Forgiveness — Lighten your emotional and mental load. Forgive all those who have hurt you. Carrying that burden of anger or hatred in your heart will not help you heal.
•Treats — Of course you deserve your favorite things. A little indulgence is good. I say yes to chocolate! What is your favorite treat?
NO
•Shortness of vision — Stop the existentialist view about life. You are worthy. And your life does matter.
•Dehydration — Many people are going about their routine lives thinking that they have had enough water to drink. This is not the case. so drink water now.
•Fast food — Admittedly, fast food is convenient and tasty. But be aware of the ingredients used to make them and the manner of cooking. As you get older, these things truly matter as they will affect your health. so, eat in moderation.
•Junk food — There is a tremendous amount of junk food proliferating in the market. Be wary of ingredients such as : sodium nitrite, artificial colors and dyes, flavoring, sodium benzoate, trans fats. Watch out for the sodium and sugar content.
•Poor sleep — lack of sleep will affect your heart and overall health. Put in 7-8 hours of good sleep every night.
•Couch potato — Lying around and sitting all day will make you sick. You need to keep your circulation in top shape.
•Anger — being in a state of anger will weaken your immune system because your body will be flooded with stress hormones.
•Unforgiveness — Being in this state is like living in a dark room without a window.
•Over-indulgence — Too much of anything is bad for you. Sadly, even chocolate.
Affirmation: “I claim harmony in my life.”
Love and light.