This is the very nature of the duality of life — light and shadow. Of positive and negative. In actuality, it is a dance of choices.

Like the certainty of the sun’s ascent and descent, we are given an open invitation to read the signs and align with the rhythm of life.

There is a sense of security in this because the body, mind and spirit are instinctively aligned. And when we lose this sense of harmony, the result is misalignment.

All the sages of this world have time and again taught us that the key to happiness is to perfect one’s sense of balance.

Yes, we are faced with the ultimate game of life: The battle of Yes and No.

YES

This can go either way — embracing all the goodness of life or giving yourself license to do just about anything. It challenges us to think about what is truly good, nurturing and uplifting.

There is also the issue of morality that comes into play — If it is good for me, will it be good for all?

Only you can answer this question.

Here are simple, everyday wellness options for living.

A resounding yes to:

•Life — Decide to live a long and fulfilling life. There is emphasis on “decide”. Again, think long and hard about this. Once this decision has been made, then the little things we do each day will matter.