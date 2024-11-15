The Christmas tree signals a vibrant and exciting start to the holiday season. It is a bright beacon of hope, love, and prosperity for mall shoppers. At the East Atrium in the new GH Mall, a stunning all-red Christmas tree made with oversized baubles was unveiled on Wednesday, 6 November.

Visitors and store-owners witnessed the first Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at the atrium, which was transformed into a winter wonderland with a fabulous snow and light show. To put shoppers in a cheerful mood, while experiencing the larger-than-life celebration, the Manila Symphony Junior Orchestra and Los Cantates de Manila provided angelic hymns.

Ortigas Land president and chief executive officer Junie Jalandoni, the Ortigas Family with the leading officials of the San Juan City government led the unveiling along with other members of the San Juan local government.

“The Christmas Tree Lighting is just a taste of what visitors can expect this season at GH Mall,” Junie Jalandoni, president and CEO of Ortigas Land, said.

The holiday show and vibrant decorations brought smiles and laughter to the kids — an experience they’ll remember for a lifetime. Ortigas Malls extended the celebration to the kids of White Cross Orphanage. They happily received gift packs while enjoying the festivities at GH Mall. Every year, Ortigas Malls offers an exciting holiday experience for shoppers looking for the best gifts and restaurants for gatherings in all its locations.

“We want GH Mall to be a wonderful spot for family and friends to spend their larger-than-life holidays together, through gift-shopping, exploring different cuisines, watching movies, and other fun activities for the whole family. The Green Hills community and visitors from various cities can expect more events leading to Christmas, as we bring a supersized holiday cheer to everyone,” Jalandoni added.

With Christmas fast approaching, GH Mall’s stunning Christmas tree welcomes all shoppers to show their love and experience with their family and friends this holiday season. Watch out for other exciting events at GH Mall, such as Christmas Caroling (every Thursday of November), the annual Night Market (until 30 December), and the Paws & Claus Holiday Photo Booth (until 31 December).