Wake-up call

Dear Editor,

The recent Quad Committee hearing featuring former President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Sara Duterte left me with mixed emotions. As someone who has admired President Duterte’s no-nonsense approach to leadership, seeing him was a reminder of the strong, decisive figure who steered the country through tough times. But with Vice President Sara Duterte, I couldn’t help but feel disappointed, as her appearance seemed to lack the same purpose and conviction.

President Duterte’s presence felt genuine — like he was there to confront issues head-on, as he often did during his time in office. His straightforward manner has always been his trademark, and it’s what endeared him to millions, myself included. Whether or not people agree with his methods, there’s no denying his ability to command a room and get to the heart of the matter. In this hearing, that same commanding presence seemed intact. He didn’t shy away from the spotlight or the scrutiny.

On the other hand, Vice President Sara’s attendance felt less impactful. While her political rise had the promise of continuing the Duterte legacy, moments like this make it hard not to question her direction. It’s difficult to see the same fire and clarity of purpose in her actions that defined her father’s leadership. Instead, her appearance felt more like a gesture than a meaningful contribution to the discussion.

This contrast between father and daughter is stark. President Duterte’s presence reminded me of the leader who didn’t waste time on fluff and always had something substantial to say — whether you liked it or not. Vice President Sara, meanwhile, seems to lack the same focus and drive, which is disheartening for those who had high hopes for her.

Still, as much as I admire President Duterte, I believe this hearing should not revolve around personalities but instead focus on the issues at hand. What were the key points discussed? Were there solutions offered? At the end of the day, the public deserves more than just high-profile appearances — we need real results that will address our country’s challenges.

As someone who supported President Duterte and wished for Vice President Sara to carry the torch, I hope moments like this can serve as a wake-up call. Leadership isn’t just about showing up; it’s about showing substance, conviction, and a clear vision for the people you serve.

James Albert

