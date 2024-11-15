Wack Wack quarterfinals pit Bucay against Lim; Oliver Gan takes on Claro

The Wack Wack golf club championships kick off on Saturday at the East course with top seed Perry Bucay taking on Michael Lim in the quarterfinals of the Open division.

Bucay topped the qualifying with a two-round 152, five shots ahead of Nathan Kawpeng.

Thirteen-year-old Nicole Gan towed three others to the semifinals slated next weekend.

In men’s Class A, Oliver Gan finished 36 holes on 162, three shots ahead of Liberato Tan. He battles Ben Lim Claro III.

The other division topnotchers were Mikaela Arroyo, women’s Class A; Joshua Tiu and Claudine Chan, Class B; Marc Tio and Patricia Paulo, Class C; Elphege Wong, senior.

The qualifying results:

OPEN (men) — Perry Bucay 152 (79-73), Nathan Kawpeng 157 (82-75), Geoff Tan 158 (81-77), Sebi Arenas 165 (80-85), Matthew Dy Buncio 168 (86-82), Rajah Crisostomo 168 (87-81), Enzo Angeles 168 (82-86), Arvin Yu 169 (85-84), Vince Ngo 178 (84-94), Martin Co 180 (92-88)

OPEN (women) — Nicole Gan 78, Sofia Araneta 82, Chloe Ang 91, Keira Que 94

CLASS A (men) — Oliver Gan 162 (84-78), Liberato Tan 165 (82-83), Jerbie Ong 166 (87-79), Tootsie de Jesus 166 (82-84), Victor Mapua 167 (88-79), Danny Flores 168 (85-83), Randolf Reyes 169 (85-84), Claro Ben Lim III 170 (86-84), Enzo Fianza 172 (88-84), Mike Ozaeta 176 (89-87), Paolo Tanjangco 176 (86-90), Brian Cu 178 (91-87), Joaquin Arenas 180 (86-94), Christian Romero 189 (94-95)

CLASS A (women) — Mikaela Arroyo 84, Stephanie Yap 87, Annika Cruz 88, Charlene Abalos 89, Myra Caparros 91, Bianca Cuevas 93

CLASS B (men) — Joshua Tiu 174 (87-87), Joaquin Cruz 175 (91-84), Jason Go 176 (92-84), Nicholas Di 176 (90-86), Kristian Dy 177 (94-83), Victor Vital 179 (97-92), Raffa Reyes 180 (89-91), Timothy Zarcal 180 (94-86), Enrico Sy 180 (93-87), Daniel Ng 181 (99-82), Jude de Leon 181 (89-92), Noel Estrella 182 (92-90), Aaron Cobankiat 184 (92-92), Zachary Nicart 184 (94-90), Mark Anthony Tan 186 (91-95), Billy de Leon 186 (90-96), David Chan 192 (101-91), William Di 195 (102-93), Ryan Tanco 197 (100-97), Nathan de Leon 197 (101-96), Terence Tang 198 (103-95)

CLASS B (women) — Claudine Chan 85, Genevieve Leong 94, Hannah See 95, Tomoko Sumi 98, Angela Arroyo 106, Talisa dela Rosa 115

CLASS C (men) — Marc Tio 189 (91-98), Mikey Arroyo 194 (102-92), Edwin Kawpeng 196 (100-96), Jordan Duran 197 (104-93), Steve Plibundo 201 (98-103), Michael Fong 205 (97-108), Cian Mangasing 216 (116-100), Arthur Dichavez 225 (109-116), Stewart Plibundo 226 (107-119), Royce Jacinto 264 (141-123), Alan Ng 291 (141-150)

CLASS C (women) — Patricia Paulo 103, Maribel Yap 104, Hedy See 108, Catherine Whang 112, Claire dela Rosa 117, Lilian Jacinto 134, Marvie Lim 147

SENIOR — Elphege Wong 159 (77-82), Rodolfo Manuel 163 (78-85), Marvin Caparros 164 (81-83), Ronnie Emata 169 (86-83), Dasen Chen 172 (87-85), Jesus Romero 172 (87-85), Hubert Lim 172 (88-84), Tomas Yap 173 (92-81), Eric dela Rosa 174 (83-91), Christopher Chua 175 (82-93), Yuri Allado 177 (85-92), Ray Jacinto 184 (88-96), Manny Angeles 185 (97-88), Claro Ben Lim Jr. 209 (110-99).