VisCom reinforces commitment to human rights

CAMP LAPULAPU, Cebu City — The Visayas Command (VisCom) reinforces its commitment to human rights while performing its mandate under the Anti-Terrorism Act by hosting an information caravan on Human Rights-Based Approaches to the implementation of Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

Lt. Gen. Fernando Reyeg, commander of VISCOM, highlighted the essential role of human rights principles in their anti-terrorism efforts, affirming VisCom’s dedication to transparency, accountability, and public trust. “Visayas Command is resolute in ensuring that every action taken under the Anti-Terrorism Act respects fundamental rights, adheres to due process, and upholds the dignity of every individual,”

The caravan which was facilitated by the Anti-Terrorism Council-Program Management Center (ATC-PMC), headed by Undersecretary Bernardo C. Florece Jr., executive director of the Anti-Terrorism Council, was attended by personnel from VisCom and its subordinate units, as well as representatives from the Philippine National Police. The event emphasized the importance of a balanced approach to combating terrorism that aligns with the highest standards of respect for human dignity, civil liberties, and the rule of law.