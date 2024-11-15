VISCOM boosts HADR prep for 'Pepito'

The Visayas Command (VISCOM) has ramped up its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) preparations as Typhoon "Pepito," which entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday evening, approaches the Visayas region and is expected to make landfall by the weekend.

In preparation for the typhoon's impact, VISCOM has placed all its HADR teams in the region, particularly those in Eastern Visayas, on high alert. Anticipating potential challenges during deployment, VISCOM also directed its subordinate units to pre-position HADR teams equipped with rescue gear, mobility assets, and communication tools in strategic areas. This will ensure swift mobilization to support the disaster response efforts of local government units. Close coordination with local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (DRRMCs) has been established to guarantee a cohesive and timely response when needed.

Lieutenant General Fernando M. Reyeg, Commander of VISCOM, emphasized the importance of proactive measures in safeguarding communities across the Visayas.

“VISCOM is fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of our people in the Visayas in the face of this impending typhoon," he said. "We are closely monitoring the situation, have activated our disaster response protocols, and pre-positioned assets for a swift and effective response in coordination with local government units."

According to the latest update from PAGASA, Pepito was moving westward at 30 km/h. It currently has maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 185 km/h. It is expected to intensify further, potentially reaching super typhoon category by Saturday, 16 November, before making landfall along the eastern coast of the Bicol Region.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 is currently raised over the eastern portion of Northern Samar (Mapanas, Gamay, Palapag, Lapinig, Silvino Lobos, Laoang, Catubig, Las Navas, Pambujan, Mondragon, San Roque, Catarman, Lope de Vega); the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Arteche, Oras, San Policarpo, Dolores, Jipapad, Maslog, Can-Avid); and the northeastern portion of Samar (San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao). Meanwhile, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is in effect for the remainder of Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, and Biliran.

“Our preparations are strong, and we stand ready to serve our people. However, we need everyone’s cooperation to prevent the loss of lives. We urge the public to remain calm yet vigilant, follow the advisories and evacuation directives from local authorities. Let us all work together in taking proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone, especially those in the affected areas," concluded Lt. Gen. Reyeg.